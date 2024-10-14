"The public needs fantasy and escapism": Creeper are gearing up for Devil's Night and a huge, pomp-filled night in North London

By
( )
published

It’ll be fangs, coffins and fake blood at Wembley Arena later this month

Creeper publicity photo
(Image credit: Spinefarm Music Group)

The night before Halloween is known traditionally as Devil’s Night, so how better to spend it than in the company of the gothic alliance of British theatrical vampire-rockers Creeper and their American cousins Black Veil Brides? Creeper vocalist William Von Ghould previews the co-headliner at London’s Wembley Arena.

page divider

It’s a shame the co-headliner at Wembley isn’t on Halloween, but Creeper have a date in Manchester on October 31, followed by gigs in Whitby and Glasgow.

Doing that show on Halloween would have been amazing, but there’s something about Devil’s Night that appeals to me. It makes me think of that movie The Crow. It’s the calm before the storm.

Creeper have toured extensively with Black Veil Brides. What is it that makes the two bands complementary?

From the moment we met there were numerous shared views. Andy [Bierksack, BVB lead singer] is a big fan of rock records and conceptual pieces, but like us he also grew up on The Misfits and The Damned. Our touring history in America hasn’t always been great, but their audience understood us.

Presumably Halloween is a big thing with you?

When I was young we lived near a wood, and it was the holiday that my parents went all-out for. One of my earliest memories of Halloween was making a Corey Taylor mask.

Growing up as a goth in Southampton, were you laughed often?

[Laughs] Yeah. For a while we lived in Waterlooville, close to Portsmouth, and there’s a rivalry with Southampton, so I got beaten up a lot. Back then even wearing the wrong hoodie could get you into trouble.

Creeper - Further Than Forever (Official Music Video) - YouTube Creeper - Further Than Forever (Official Music Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Last October Creeper released their third album, Sanguivore, a conceptual piece based on the tale of two vampire lovers.

That’s something we’d planned to do for quite some time. Also, right from our inception we had teased about going down the Jim Steinman route, and Sanguivore was our opportunity to try to do something on that scale.

Its nine-minute opener, Further Than Forever, drew widespread comparisons to Steinman.

Among the very first albums I fell in love with was Bat Out Of Hell [which Steinman wrote]. I had never before heard music like that. Its scale and scope completely blew me away.

The tour’s press release describes Creeper as being among “the most unlikely success stories in British music”.

[Laughs] We have always been the token weirdos at the table. It feels strange that we are allowed there.

But the stats speak for themselves – you’ve got a shelf full of awards, and each of the band’s three albums made the UK Top 30.

Creeper’s mission statement was always to put the thrills and pomp back into the punk rock scene that we came from. The public needs fantasy and escapism.

So, at Wembley should we expect fangs, coffins and buckets of fake blood?

Those are my three favourite things. Dammit, you’ve just ruined the show.

'Devil’s Night' takes place at London’s Wembley Arena on October 30. Tickets are on sale now.

Dave Ling
Dave Ling

Dave Ling was a co-founder of Classic Rock magazine. His words have appeared in a variety of music publications, including RAW, Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Prog, Rock Candy, Fireworks and Sounds. Dave’s life was shaped in 1974 through the purchase of a copy of Sweet’s album ‘Sweet Fanny Adams’, along with early gig experiences from Status Quo, Rush, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Yes and Queen. As a lifelong season ticket holder of Crystal Palace FC, he is completely incapable of uttering the word ‘Br***ton’.