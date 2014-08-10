Bloodstock 2014: Aborted and ReVamp

As the sky shits on Catton Hall, we stick it out to catch the final round of metal goodness from the Bloodstock main stage.

Death metal aficionados are already more than familiar with Aborted’s extraordinary prowess as a live band, but even by their usual standards the gore-loving veterans are on terrifying form today. Insanely precise and far beyond brutal, they prove how effective extreme metal can be in a festival situation by delivering a set full of teeth-shattering blasts and irresistible, lurching breakdowns, never forgetting that for all its often po-faced power, metal is supposed to be unifying and entertaining too. The fact that Aborted have always revelled in their “holy crap!” factor - an unerring ability to be more remorselessly savage than virtually any other band on earth - means that Bloodstock succumbs with alacrity and even the rain seems to have been temporarily scared off. Oh, and extra points are awarded for the weekend’s only bobble hat-wearing drummer. Stylish bastard. (8⁄ 10 ) (DL)