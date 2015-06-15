Blackberry Smoke thought festival booking was a typo

Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr and Brandon Still spoke to Classic Rock backstage at the weekend’s Download Festival, talking about the differences between UK and US festivals, what it’s like to play their new songs live, and revealing that they thought their main stage booking might have been a mistake.

“It’s a very intimidating idea to be on the main stage for our first Download performance,” says Charlie. “I actually thought it was a typo the first time I saw it on the schedule… but it doesn’t really change our job at all. We just wanna go out and try and play the best show possible.”

Are Blackberry Smoke The New Lynyrd Skynyrd?