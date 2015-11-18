Behind the scenes at our Clutch photo shoot

The current issue of Classic Rock contains a feature on Maryland rock’n’rollers Clutch. It’s headlined by a striking series of portraits from New York photographer Justin Borucki, who used a 19th Century process called ‘collodion wet plate’ to develop the shots. Armed with an ancient wooden camera, some chemicals, a portable darkroom and a pile of hand-cut glass plates, Borucki shoots and develops on location, producing photographs that are distinctive and full of character.

“Doing this kind of photography has definitely changed my approach to picture taking because of how labour intensive it is,” says Borucki. “Like when I’m working on my street project, I’m gonna be damn sure that the shot us going to be awesome before I pull out all the equipment. If I’m working will artists, band or celebrities, you have to warn them what’s coming… you don’t want to scare them away!”

For more of Justin Borucki’s photography, visit his website.

Read Classic Rock magazine the way you want: instantly read the articles from issue 217, including our Clutch feature, and dive into the back issues right now on TeamRock+.

Experience the interactive digital edition for your iPhone and iPad or Android device.

Choose the cover you want and get a copy of Classic Rock 217 delivered to your door.

Clutch: Rock'n'roll outlaws