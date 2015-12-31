2016 Preview: Also coming this year...

Steven Tyler will release his country solo debut album in February. “Country music is the new rock’n’roll,” Tyler told ABC News Radio. “It’s not just about porches and dogs.”

Roger Waters will release his first solo album in 24 years – a concept record, involving a grandfather and his grandchild. He says said some songs stretch back 15 years, while others are brand new.

Graham Nash unveils his first solo album in 14 years, This Path Tonight, produced by tour pal Shane Fontayne, on April 15. As well as a solo tour, he’s also likely to tour with Crosby, Stills & Nash, and hopes the trio will continue work on the covers project they started with producer Rick Rubin.

Rumours continue to abound regarding a new Pearl Jam record, although they have confirmed 25th-anniversary tour plans (dates TBC).

In Sweden, Blues Pills have been working on the follow-up to their self-titled debut, due summer.

Elsewhere Marillion have confirmed their intention to release their 18th album in early 2016 (via PledgeMusic), while the Black Keys are “taking a little break” after four years touring Turn Blue. Last year guitarist Dan Auerbach launched The Arcs; the ‘house band’ he’s used for albums he produced for Dr John and others. “We’re almost done with another record,” he says. And the Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon will release his solo debut, Painkillers, in early 2016.

In tour news, Heart will return to the UK for a bunch of dates, including London’s Royal Albert Hall with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Def Leppard will embark on their Hysteria On The High Seas cruise in January, followed by a US tour starting in June. And prog prince Steven Wilson is poised for a string of large-scale gigs.