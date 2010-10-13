Trending

Goo Goo Dolls: Something For The Rest Of Us

Toothless but touching return from the Buffalo rockers.

By Classic Rock 

TODO alt text

While it’s hard to imagine anybody counting the days between

Naturally, we’re braced for death-by-creative-stasis… but Something For The Rest Of Us is surprisingly good. Of course, liking the Dolls has always required a certain suspension of cynicism – in this benign lyrical world, people invariable ‘catch each other when they fall’ and ‘take each other as they are’.

Still, on cuts like As I Am and Still Your Song, Rzeznik reminds us of his stone-cold talent for big, billowy, yearning songs that leave you wanting to renew your wedding vows or stand atop a mountain in the morning mist with your fist in the air. If that’s Rzeznik’s aim, then this album’s greatest achievement is Not Broken – a slowie destined to take such a big slice of the first-dance market that Robbie Williams will be pissing blood.

You’ll love this, and hate yourself afterwards.