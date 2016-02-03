Brian Wilson adds 3rd London date to anniversary tour

Brian Wilson has added a third London Palladium date to his Pet Sounds 50th anniversary world tour.

The show will take place on May 22 and is part of the Beach Boys icon’s 70-date trek across the globe, which includes 12 dates in the UK.

The concerts will see Wilson perform the Beach Boys classic album Pet Sounds as well as other tracks from throughout his career.

Wilson said: “It’s really been a trip to sit here and think about releasing Pet Sounds 50 years ago. I love performing this album with my band and look forward to playing it for fans all across the world.”

Tickets go on sale from 10am on February 4 via his official website. Last year Wilson released his 11th solo record, No Pier Pressure.