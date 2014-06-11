My First Love: Heart's Ann Wilson on Led Zeppelin IV

In December 2012, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones sat in the audience at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, D.C, having been honoured earlier in the evening at the White House.

Onstage, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson were joined by Jason Bonham to perform an emotional, devastating version of Led Zeppelin’s Stairway To Heaven.So perhaps it’s not much of a surprise when you ask Ann about the album that changed everything for her. “I think it’d be Zeppelin IV. I would listen to the Beatles and listen to the Stones and Elton John and the other groups that I was listening to in my teens, but that album really hit me where I lived. “I knew from the first that I have to reproduce that. This is a teaching album, I said to myself. “I know it had a lot to do with Plant’s lyrics. I mean that’s my favorite part of the gig is getting to sing those words, our words, Zeppelin’s words, whoever, is just getting to recreate the poetry in song. “And that’s the album when he really started to write in a more masterly way.”