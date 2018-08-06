It's grim up north: introducing the abject brutality of God Complex

God Complex are horrible, like really horrible. Chainsaw guitars, rasping snarls and pummelling percussion rocketing along at blistering speed is just tip of the brutal iceberg for the Merseyside mob.

Metal Hammer is premiering God Complex's brand new track Breeding Filth below, and we had a little chat with guitarist Kyle Holt about where the band came from, what's happening in heavy music and why the north of the UK is the best place to be right now.

What is the meaning behind the new song Breeding Filth?

"The subject matter was largely influenced by a news article on the Assad regime’s suspected chemical weapons attack on a Syrian town called Khan Shaykhun in early 2017. Initially, it focused on war atrocities, but the track grew into a more encompassing commentary on the dark nature of humanity itself. We don't just place the blame on powerful figures: 'You are breeding fucking filth' applies to everyone. In the aftermath of the Syrian gas attack for example, people started spreading conspiracy theories that it was a false flag attack, or that the victims were paid actors. We're all capable of creating an atmosphere where we can lose sight of even basic moral principles, and the line 'I've given up on the human race/I am misanthropy' is a reference to that. If we can't even agree that a dictator gassing children is worthy of contempt, we need to take a long hard look at ourselves. In that respect, the track is definitely a statement of intent – a key indication of the themes and ideas we want to explore as a band."

It comes from your new Created Sick EP, what can we expect from the record?

"We set out to make some of the heaviest music that the UK has to offer, so you can expect the rest of the EP to be just as aggressive and belligerent as Breeding Filth. We see people growing angrier and more enraged as the world becomes more polarised. We want our music to be a catharsis for anyone who listens as well as a wake up call from passively accepting what they’re experiencing."

Is the term ‘created sick’ how you’d describe yourselves?

"Yes and no – it applies to everyone. The first and last songs on the EP form the phrase 'Created sick and ordered to be well' which is a motif of the EP. It's from a speech by Christopher Hitchens critiquing the doctrine of original sin. The idea that we're created with something wrong with us before we're even born is really disgusting to us and essentially makes life a test to prove ourselves worthy of some kind of reward. It’s not just a religious concept – once you accept that you’ve been handed a set of circumstances that are impossible to overcome, you realise that many of the expectations society places on you are completely false. This sort of subversive attitude is ultimately how we want to style ourselves. The goal we all keep coming back to is to craft an image that is in your face, that’s echoed in the lyrics of each track. No subject is off-limits to us and we leave no stone unturned."

What bands influenced God Complex?

"God Complex take a lot of influences from the newer school of metal and hardcore artists. In the beginning artists like Kublai Khan and Knocked Loose formed the building blocks, and since then we’ve gone on to incorporate more aggressive hardcore stylings from bands such as Nails and Jesus Piece. Older artists such as Black Sabbath, Pantera and Alice In Chains are also big influences."

It feels like there’s a new breed of savage metal bands coming through at the moment.

"The north of England has definitely seen an explosion of new music in the last three years. In a way, it’s similar to what was going on the East Coast of the United States about ten years ago when all of the best progressive metal bands were coming out of the same region. British metal and the northern music scene generally has had a hard time getting a look in from the industry for a long time. In the past, artists not from London would move there and get sucked into the industry.

"We read something in the music press not too long ago about one of the UK's 'hottest young bands,' and it looked like they were living rent-free in someone's house whilst practicing in a world class studio. We didn't have that – it dilutes the reality of the creative process. There’s a real DIY sense of community up here, everyone knows everyone and we all used to play smaller shows together in Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds. That’s where we come from. It’s fair to say that our background is a driving force in what we are doing.

Are there any bands you’d recommend checking out?

"Loathe, Parting Gift, Lotus Eater, Modern Error, Galleries."

What is the future for God Complex?

"We’ve only been a band since last year and we’ve already seen more road time than some bands ever see. We just want to keep touring, writing and grinding to take our rightful place at the forefront of this new wave of British heavy music."

God Complex's Created Sick EP is out October 5 via Venn Records.

God Complex UK dates:

27 Aug: Upsurge Festival, London

29 Sep: Venom Fest, Bristol

19 Oct: Old Blue Last, London (supporting Rough Hands)

20 Oct: Temple Of Boom, Leeds (supporting Rough Hands)

21 Oct: The Victoria, Birmingham (supporting Rough Hands)

11 Nov: Rebellion Fest, Manchester