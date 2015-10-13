Holy Vision: Abbath

“It’s not every day that you get the chance to take legendary musicians like Immortal’s Abbath – in full corpsepaint – around London Town to hit up all the tourist spots.

“Put simply, they have guts, and I have no shame. And what better place to start than an iconic red English phone box, right in front of the Houses Of Parliament? If Kiss did it in 1976, then so could we in 2015! As we got funny looks from tourists as well as having cameras constantly pointed at us, I did wonder if Kiss had got all that attention and whether they, like us, were endlessly quizzed by numerous passers-by and some nearby guards. It was all just the start of one of the most surreal and entertaining assignments I have ever had the pleasure to capture.”