Black Stone Cherry - How We Made Kentucky

Black Stone Cherry have spoken to TeamRock’s video team about the making of their recent Kentucky album, and performed a series of acoustic tracks. As well as the classic Me And Mary Jane, the band play stripped back versions of In Our Dreams and The Rambler.

“I’ve never been in the studio and literally broke down and stop singing because a song affected me that much,” says Robinson of The Rambler. “When we were doing the vocal take on that song I was fine, and I got to the last verse and I had to sing the chorus and I just lost it. I had to walk away for a few minutes”.

Black Stone Cherry play Ramblin’ Man Fair this weekend. Tickets are on sale now.

