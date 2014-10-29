90s Power Pop: Six of the Best

Inspired by the Beatles, the Kinks and the Who, brought up on Badfinger, Big Star and Cheap Trick, the 90s saw a resurgence in power-pop: grungier, punkier but still as deliciously catchy. here are six of the best:

Redd Kross

Pre-teen LA punk brats turned power-pop kingpins. A huge, if unacknowledged, influence on Jellyfish.

Essential power-pop album: Third Eye (1990)

Enuff Z’Nuff

Chicago-based Beatles and Cheap Trick fanatics whose cheesy glam-metal image did them few favours. Essential power-pop album: Strength (1991)

Matthew Sweet

Cult singer-guitarist favoured by the likes of REM and The Bangles. An Alex Chilton for the 90s – complete with utter lack of success. Essential album: Girlfriend (1991)

Teenage Fanclub

Proving that it wasn’t just a US thing, these Glaswegians took Neil Young’s fuzzy guitars and shook sugar all over ’em. Power-pop perfection: Bandwagonesque (1991)

Silver Sun

Another British act, London’s Silver Sun could have been the UK answer to Weezer. Instead they got mixed up with Britpop and their biggest hit, a cover of Johnny Mathis hit “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late” consigned them to novelty act, one hit wonder status. Too Much Power-pop: their 1997 debut.

The Posies

Cult Seattle-ites whose Badfinger-on-steroids approach stuck out like a sore thumb amid the grunge revolution. Essential power-pop album: Frosting On The Beater (1993)