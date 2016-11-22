Black Friday: £5 for 3 issues of Metal Hammer or Classic Rock

TeamRock has launched a sensational Black Friday deal offering three issues of either Classic Rock or Metal Hammer magazine for just £5.

Black Friday 2016 is fast approaching and TeamRock is offering an exclusive deal in the lead-up to the November 25 festivities. For just £5, readers can select three issues of either Classic Rock or Metal Hammer magazine – and three issues of Prog magazine are available for £6.

And each comes with three months free access to TeamRock’s digital subscription service TeamRock+ which offers members exclusive features on world famous bands, written by world class journalists, unlimited access to our extensive archive as well as exclusive video content, competitions and trivia covering more than 8000 bands.

The offers are also available around the world, with different prices depending on where you are – but with savings whatever your location.

Metal Hammer’s regular cover price is £4.99, while an issue of Classic Rock costs £5.99. And Prog costs £7.99 per issue – so this Black Friday deal offers a remarkable saving on the usual price.

TeamRock Managing Director Tony Dowling says: “If you want to try a couple of issues of any of TeamRock’s brilliant magazine titles, this is the perfect package for you.

“Our magazines are packed full of news, features and reviews from all the biggest bands in rock and metal – as well as the up-and-coming stars.

“And as well as a print subscription to the magazine of your choice, you’ll get access to the content from all of our magazines as part of your free three-month TeamRock+ membership.

“Sign up now to get your piece of the global home of rock and metal… TeamRock.”

For the Classic Rock offer, click here. For access to the Metal Hammer deal, here’s where to go. And to take advantage of the Prog offer, click here.

And don’t forget about our amazing Christmas subscription offer if you want a year’s subscription at a massive discount.

