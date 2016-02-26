Fire!: She Sleeps, She Sleeps

Fire! is double bassist John Berthling, Andreas Werliin on drums and guitar, and Mats Gustafsson on tenor, baritone and bass saxophones.

After expanding into the 30-piece Fire! Orchestra, the trio have got right back to basics, and this album is more lyrical than usual, and still fierce on occasion. Gustafsson’s best known for playing in The Thing, another trio who mix up free jazz with psychedelic and garage rock. A phenomenally powerful player, his more restrained approach here is welcome. She Owned His Voice has big hanging guitar chords, the rhythm section achieving forward momentum while playing around the beat, and Gustafsson blows long melodic lines (punctuated by throaty gargling). The title track shuffles along with splashes of tuned percussion and Oren Ambarchi’s abstract textural guitar. Gustafsson constantly alters the timbre of his sound and emits human like cries and baleful barks before dropping back down. She Penetrates The Distant Silence, Slowly starts with snare rolls and tuned percussion, and morphs into a lengthy, minimal slow blues with Leo Svensson on cello, and Gustafsson bidding “her” farewell via some emotive sax.