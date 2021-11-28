You can now buy Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones for a huge 50% off this Cyber Monday weekend

If you've been feeling a little overwhelmed with the dozens of Cyber Monday wireless headphone deals to chose from, then look no further, as we've just spotted an insanely great bargain that'll have your mind made up in no time. Amazon are selling their Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones with a huge 50% off. They're available now for £89.99 instead of their retail price of £179.99, saving you a wads of cash – £89.01, to be exact!

We just love a great wireless headphone bargain here at Louder, and this Cyber Monday weekend really has had us spoilt for choice. There's been countless other Cyber Monday music deals too, from record players deals to Cyber Monday Bluetooth speakers deals, if you're a fan of music, Christmas has most definitely come early.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones: Was £179.99 Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones: Was £179.99 , now £89.99 Wave goodbye to sore ears after hours of headphone use and hello to all-day comfort. These sleek, stylish and nifty little buds guarantee high quality sound with rich, full bass. They're small, lightweight and finished in a modern, metallic sheen that will in no doubt turn heads, now available for half price.

Designed for all-day comfort that boasts a perfect fit every time, settle in to hours of high quality sound with these compact, lightweight Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones. It's guaranteed that you'll look good while using them too, as they're ultra modern, sleek, and finished in a unique metallic finish that comes in the shade Mystic Black.

Dive into the sound of rich, full bass as you block out the world around you with their Active Noise Cancellation feature made with Grammy award-winning AKG technology, which cuts background noise by up to 97% in low-frequency bands.

If you're tired of disappointing battery life, and want to leave dull journeys home from work in the past, then their Fast Wireless Charging feature lets you power up in no time. However, the 1Battery must be below 30 percent. Before you even need to think about charging these up however, you've got a 21 hours of play time. So sit back and let these nifty little buds work their magic.

Don't worry about reaching for your music device to change a song either, as these earphones conveniently allow their user to pause, play or skip, just with a small tap. You can even pair them to your Galaxy Watch3 and control your playlists from your wrist. Handy!

You can additionally use them to talk to your friends, as they come with three microphones to ensure all your calls are crystal clear. Fitted with two outer mics to block external noise, the only sound you the other mic will pick up is your voice, making for an immersive, personal experience between you and the caller.

Looking for more offers? Then check out our Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals, Cyber Monday record players deals, Cyber Monday Bluetooth speakers deals and Cyber Monday vinyl deals pages for all the latest bargains.