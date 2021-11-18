With big savings on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 today, who needs Black Friday?

The best Black Friday wireless headphones deals are continuing to drop in ahead of the day itself, and we’ve spotted two brilliant price drops on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 in-ear headphones.

Amazon US have slashed the price by $100 – down from $299.95 to $199.95. And if you’re based in the UK, there’s also good news as Currys have shaved a neat £90 off the RRP, dropping them from £279 to £189.

US

Sennheiser Momentum 2: Were Sennheiser Momentum 2: Were $299.95 , now $199.95

Here's a brilliant deal on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 in-ear headphones at Amazon US. Focus on your music on the go with ANC and rock out with a seven hour battery life.

UK

Sennheiser Momentum 2: Were Sennheiser Momentum 2: Were £279 , now £189

If you're in the UK, then Curry's have lopped £90 off the RRP of these cracking earbuds from the team at Sennheiser. Top notch audio and ANC make these stand out from the crowd.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are in our guide to the the best earbuds and in-ear headphones for good reason.

The main difference between the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 and the previous model is the addition of Active Noise Cancellation, while they’re also much more comfortable to wear for long stretches.

They sound great on the go, with enhanced EQ features available via the Sennheiser’s Smart Control App, while Transparent Hearing mode allows you to tune into what’s going on in the real world without the need to remove the earbuds.

As for battery life, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 offer seven hours when fully charged with an additional 28 hours when topped up by the charging case.

