Win weekend tickets for Download 2014!

This year's Download Festival takes place at Castle Donington in June, and is headlined by Aerosmith, Linkin Park and Avenged Sevenfold.

Amongst the other acts on show are Fall Out Boy, Status Quo, The Offspring, Trivium, Steel Panther, Rob Zombie, Twisted Sister and over 100 others. It promises to rock very heavily indeed.

Weekend ticket packages start at £180, and are available from the Download website now.

Our friends at Team Rock Radio have got their hands on five pairs of weekend tickets (including camping), and you can enter a competition to win them by answering the ridiculously simple question at the Team Rock website.

Good luck!