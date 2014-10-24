Trending

Win front row seats for Paul Rodgers

By Classic Rock  

Former Free and Bad Company man brings the Royal Sessions to London

On November 3, Paul Rodgers brings his Royal Sessions project — described by Jimmy Page as a "timeless masterpiece" — to London's Royal Albert Hall... and we've snagged a pair of front row seats.

The Royal Sessions came about after Rodgers travelled to South Memphis’ Royal Studios to record R&B songs from Memphis labels like Stax, Volt, Goldwax and Hi Records, songs that had soundtracked the singer’s youth.

Now he’s bringing those musicians — who’ve played with the likes of O.V. Wright, Al Green, Ann Peebles, Syl Johnson, B.B. King, Albert King and Isaac Hayes — to London for a one-off performance.

If you’d like a pair of front row seats for the show, just enter our competition — you’ll just need to be sure you can be in London on November 3 (travel expenses and accommodation are NOT provided).

**Question: which Stax album’s front cover was a spoof of Abbey Road? **

Send your answer to paulrodgers@teamrock.com. The competition closes noon on Friday 31 October, normal terms and conditions apply.