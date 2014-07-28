Win an Olympus camera and appear in Metal Hammer's iPad edition

Have you ever thought about being a music journalist? Well you can have your name and work published in Metal Hammer's iPad edition by entering this competition – oh, and we're giving away an Olympus camera too! Pretty good, huh?

As you’re no doubt aware, there’s more to music journalism than words. We at TeamRock are constantly pushing the boundaries of multimedia possibilities and we’re giving you the chance to be a part of it.

We’ve teamed up with the cool dudes at Olympus to give you the chance of having a live review published in Metal Hammer’s September iPad issue. But we don’t just want your words, we’re after the most imaginative review possible with the most exciting photos to accompany it.

And that’s not all, the shortlisted authors will be invited to an exclusive party at the Olympus Image Space in London on 27th August. Plus we’ll be giving the winner and two runners-up a ton of Olympus camera and audio gear.

The competition closes 15th August. To enter and to find out more information, head over here.