Watch Bruit ≤ live from this year's dunk! Festival

French post-rockers Bruit ≤ have released their entire live set from this year's dunk! Festival, which you can watch below.

Dunk! Festival is held by the post-rock label dunk! and held in Zottegem in Belgium, showcasing the best in post-rock, drone and ambient music. Although it was forced to postpone in 2020 due to the Covd pandemic, this year's event was run online.

"We are honored to have played for the mythical dunk! Festival with incredible artists like Amenra, Brutus, Briqueville," say the band."It was a real pleasure to go up to Zottegem to participate in this special 2021 edition."

Bruit ≤ recorded their set for this year's event at dunk!studios in Velzeke, Belgium. the band released their debut album The Machine Is Burning And Now Everyone Knows It Could Happen Again in April of this year.

The band have previously released videos for The Machine Is Burning and Renaissance.