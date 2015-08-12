Warbeast Bruce fighting for his life

Warbeast frontman Bruce Corbitt is fighting for his life after undergoing surgery for a heart condition.

The singer went under the knife in Dallas, Texas, this week and was back in the emergency room hours after his first bout of surgery for an as-yet-unidentified condition.

In one update on his Facebook page, Corbitt says: “I’m back in ER, I’m seriously fighting for my life this time. Please take care of my family if something happens to me.”

After Monday’s surgery, Corbitt was upbeat about his recovery, saying: “They said I’ll be able to do normal activities after a few days, except lifting anything heavy. I’ll be singing very soon and that rules. I’m in no pain at all.”

A fundraising page has been set up to help Corbitt pay for his treatment.