Walmart's $15 vinyl Black Friday sale: The best of rock and metal

Black Friday is practically here with many leading retailers already rolling out their best deals yet. While Walmart's star deal might be the Apple AirPods on sale for $129 the leading chainstore has a hell of a lot more deals live already.

If you are looking for Black Friday vinyl deals, Walmart have kicked off their $15 or less vinyl sale and there's everything from The Beatles to Black Flag – the perfect excuse to kick off that vinyl collection you've been meaning to start since you came across all that vinyl porn on Instagram. Oh boy, they do look good on the shelf, don't they?

And if you haven't already got a turntable (they don't just look pretty – make sure they sound pretty too) make sure you check out the budget turntable deals right now.

Plus, you can score free shipping if you spend over $35, so why not grab the Audio Technica Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable + Audio Immersion Bundle (includes Protective Turntable Platter, Vinyl Record Cleaning System & a pair of Mackie CR3 3" Multimedia Monitors), which was $257.89 but is now reduced down to the bargain price of $179.00!

Or, if you are feeling flush the Sony Hi-Res USB Turntable - PS-HX500, was $499.99, now $307.71.

We've narrowed the extensive array of records included in the $15 sale down to the ones you absolutely must own on vinyl, to make it easy for you to treat yo' self.