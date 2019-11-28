Walmart's $15 vinyl Black Friday sale: The best of rock and metal

Black Friday is practically here with many leading retailers already rolling out their best deals yet. While Walmart's star deal might be the Apple AirPods on sale for $129 the leading chainstore has a hell of a lot more deals live already.
If you are looking for Black Friday vinyl deals, Walmart have kicked off their $15 or less vinyl sale and there's everything from The Beatles to Black Flag – the perfect excuse to kick off that vinyl collection you've been meaning to start since you came across all that vinyl porn on Instagram. Oh boy, they do look good on the shelf, don't they?
And if you haven't already got a turntable (they don't just look pretty – make sure they sound pretty too) make sure you check out the budget turntable deals right now.
Plus, you can score free shipping if you spend over $35, so why not grab the Audio Technica Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable + Audio Immersion Bundle (includes Protective Turntable Platter, Vinyl Record Cleaning System & a pair of Mackie CR3 3" Multimedia Monitors), which was $257.89 but is now reduced down to the bargain price of $179.00!
Or, if you are feeling flush the Sony Hi-Res USB Turntable - PS-HX500, was $499.99, now $307.71.
We've narrowed the extensive array of records included in the $15 sale down to the ones you absolutely must own on vinyl, to make it easy for you to treat yo' self.
Pearl Jam - Ten: Now $15.00|
Was $22.97 at Walmart
Pearl Jam's seminal multimillion-selling debut, Ten, is a must-have in any self-respecting music lover's record collection. View Deal
The Beatles - Abbey Road (Anniversary Edition): Now $15.00|
Was $22.97 at Walmart
The iconic album sleeve of the Beatles Abbey Road, featuring John, Paul, George and Ringo on a zebra crossing on, unsurprisingly, Abbey Road speaks for itself - grab the 180 gram Anniversary Edition for a bargain price.View Deal
Rob Zombie - Hellbilly Deluxe: Now $15.00|
Was $22.97 at Walmart
"13 Tales of Cadaverous Cavorting Inside the Spookshow International" reads Rob Zombie's debut solo album, and what a beast of a record. Superbeast, Dragula and Living Dead Girl (to name but a few) have become staples of any self-respecting goth/rock club DJ playlist.View Deal
System Of A Down - System of a Down: Now $15.00 |
Was $22.97 at Walmart
SOAD's eponymous debut album reached platinum status and features the riff-heavy Suite-Pee, single Sugar and Scream 3 anthem Spiders.
View Deal
Ghost - Popestar: Now: $8.00 |
Was: $19.99 at Walmart
The second EP from Swedish rockers Ghost, Popestar features classic 80s covers including Echo & The Bunnymen and Eurythmics.
View Deal
Nine Inch Nails - Bad Witch: Now $10.65 |
Was $22.97 at Walmart
Nine Inch Nails' ninth studio album, check out what we thought of Bad Witch here (spoiler: we liked it, a lot).View Deal
Christian Death - Only Theatre of Pain: Now $10.98 |
Was $19.99 at Walmart
Gothic rockers Christian Death's classic 1982 record, Only Theatre of Pain, reissued.View Deal
Primus - Miscellaneous Debris: Now $12.99 |
Was $22.97 at Walmart
This limited edition 180gm vinyl LP features five cover songs by Primus, originally released in 1992. View Deal
Aerosmith - Greatest Hits (Walmart Exclusive): Now $15.00 | Was $22.97 only at Walmart
This Walmart exclusive white vinyl edition of Aerosmith's multi-platinum first compilation album, Greatest Hits, is available to pre-order.View Deal
Jimi Hendrix - Are You Experienced: Now $12.99 | Was $22.97 at Walmart
Hendrix's debut album, Are You Experienced, became an immediate classic - widely regarded as one of the greatest debut records in the history of rock music. How can you not have it in your collection?View Deal