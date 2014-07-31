Vig says work on 'epic' Foos record is done

Producer Butch Vig says the new Foo Fighters album is finished and has described it as "epic."

Vig – who also produced Nirvana’s Nevermind – says via Twitter that Dave Grohl and co’s eighth album and follow-up to 2011’s Wasting Light is in the bag.

He says: “We are officially done with the new Foo Fighters album. 23 straight days mixing. It’s epic!”

The band have recorded tracks for the album in a host of US cities, including Austin, Texas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Seattle and Washington DC.

They have recorded the process for an HBO documentary called Sonic Highways, although the album has not yet been given a title or release date.