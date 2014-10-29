Video Premiere: The Afghan Whigs - Lost In The Woods

The Afghan Whigs have released a third promo clip for their acclaimed comeback album Do to the Beast.

Filmed by the band’s longtime collaborator Phil Harder, the atmospheric, arty video for Lost in the Woods is a typically dark affair. Check it out below:

The band have also announced an extensive European tour for 2015, kicking off in Dublin on February 2. The full list of shows is as follows:

Feb 02 Dublin Whelans

Feb 03 Edinburgh Liquid Room

Feb 04 London Koko

Feb 06 Bruges Magdalenazaal

Feb 07 Brussels Cirque Royale

Feb 09 Paris Trabendo

Feb 10 Amsterdam Melkweg

Feb 11 Hamburg Gruenspan

Feb 13 Prague Lucerna Music Bar

Feb 14 Krakow, PL - Fabryka

Feb 15 Warsaw Basen

Feb 18 Gothenburg Pustervik

Feb 19 Stockholm Strand

Feb 21 Barcelona Apolo

Feb 24 Tel Aviv - Barby

For more information, visit www.theafghanwhigs.com