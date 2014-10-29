Video Premiere: The Afghan Whigs - Lost In The Woods

The Afghan Whigs have released a third promo clip for their acclaimed comeback album Do to the Beast.
Filmed by the band’s longtime collaborator Phil Harder, the atmospheric, arty video for Lost in the Woods is a typically dark affair. Check it out below:
The band have also announced an extensive European tour for 2015, kicking off in Dublin on February 2. The full list of shows is as follows:
Feb 02 Dublin Whelans
Feb 03 Edinburgh Liquid Room
Feb 04 London Koko
Feb 06 Bruges Magdalenazaal
Feb 07 Brussels Cirque Royale
Feb 09 Paris Trabendo
Feb 10 Amsterdam Melkweg
Feb 11 Hamburg Gruenspan
Feb 13 Prague Lucerna Music Bar
Feb 14 Krakow, PL - Fabryka
Feb 15 Warsaw Basen
Feb 18 Gothenburg Pustervik
Feb 19 Stockholm Strand
Feb 21 Barcelona Apolo
Feb 24 Tel Aviv - Barby
For more information, visit www.theafghanwhigs.com