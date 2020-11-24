Vans hit their stride with up to 50% off in their big Black Friday sale

The big Black Friday music deals have started to kick in, with loads of bargains to pick up across the board. And if you’re looking for a new pair of Vans, you’re in luck, as the skateboarding giant has launched its massive sale – offering a range of items with up to 50% off. That includes this pair of iconic Checkerboard Classic Slip-On Shoes, which have been reduced from £55 down to £38.50 – a neat saving of 30%.

The hard-wearing Vans footwear range are not only ideal for the skatepark, but rock and metal fans have also embraced their vast range of designs and that iconic wavy stripe.

Checkerboard Classic Slip-Ons: £55, now £38.50, save £16.50

Vans' range of checkerboard design skate shoes are nothing short of iconic - and there's a Kickback Flip of a deal on their official website right now, with 30% knocked off the RRP.View Deal

And the sale doesn’t just include footwear – on the official Vans website, there are t-shirts, hoodies, backpacks, leggings and more to grab. Check out some of our favourite items below.

The sale is on right now and will run until Sunday, November 29, so get in fast if you’re looking for a great deal.

Looking for more deals this week? Check out our Black Friday wireless headphones deals and Black Friday vinyl deals, along with Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals and Black Friday record player deals. We’ll also have more bargains to check out as the week goes on.

TNT Advanced Prototype Pros: Were £70, now £49, save £21

Vans have reduced the price of these TNTs by 30% and they’re well worth considering thanks to their durability and comfort. They’re available in both black/white and pumpkin/white View Deal

Palm Floral SK8-Hi 138 Defcon SF: £65 , £45.50, save £19.50

Add a splash of colour to these grey, late year days with these bold and bright Palm Floral Vans. The SK8-Hi are always popular and with 30% off, this is a sun-kissed deal.View Deal

DIY Authentic HC Shoes: Were £55, now £38.50, save £16.50

We mentioned the burgundy pair of Checkerboard Classic Slip-Ons earlier, but if you’re after a more tradition take on the iconic design, these should fit the bill - especially with 30% slashed from the price.View Deal

Vandoren Script T-Shirt: Was £25, now £12.50, save £12.50

Let the world see your love of all things Vans-shaped with this classic T. Available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL, there's a great saving of 50% right now.View Deal

Vans Realm Backpack: Was £30, now £21, save £9

There’s 30% off the price of this Enamel Blue Vans backpack - a place to stuff all your daily essentials while showing off your Vans loyalty.View Deal

