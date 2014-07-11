Trending

Uni's honour for prog doc Wyatt

By Prog  

Soft Machine founder Robert Wyatt to be given an honorary doctorate

Prog icon Robert Wyatt is to be given an honorary doctorate in music by the University Of Kent.

A founding member of Soft Machine, Wyatt was considered one of the leading lights in the Canterbury music scene and has gone on to have a remarkable solo career.

He will be named a Doctor of Music by the university at a ceremony on Friday, July 18.

A statement from the university says: “Robert Wyatt was born in Bristol but moved to Canterbury where, as a member of Soft Machine, he was a leading light of the city’s famous music scene of the late 1960s.

“He continued his music career as a solo artist and had a 1983 chart hit with the song Shipbuilding.”

The news comes in the week the presenter of Prog Magazine’s Progressive Music Awards Gavin Esler was installed as the university’s new Chancellor.