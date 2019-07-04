UK thrashers Acid Reign announce first album in 29 years

British thrash band Acid Reign have announced their first album in 29 years.

New album The Age Of Entitlement will be released on September 27 via Dissonance Productions. It will be the Harrogate band’s first album since 1990’s Obnoxious.

“You have an old school thrash album with a contemporary twist and a production that honours that,” says frontman Howard ‘H’ Smith. “I‘ve had the title for a long time, straight off the bat it had an album title ring to it and speaks to a world view that the entire band shares, which is important.”

The Age Of Entitlement features artwork by legendary Iron Maiden/Judas Priest cover artist Mark Wilkinson.

(Image credit: Dissonance Productions)

“I was introduced to Mark in Bloodstock VIP and jokingly said if he ever fancied doing our cover art I‘d let him,” says H. “Fast forward months later and amazingly he agreed to do it! We are thrilled to have such legendary figure involved with our album. For me, as a huge old school Marillion fan it‘s the icing on the cake.”

Acid Reign originally existed between 1985 and 1991, releasing two albums, 1989’s The Fear and 1990’s Obnoxious. After they split, guitarist Gaz Jennings and bassist Adam Lehan went on to form Cathedral, while H took up a career as a professional comedian, creating the character Keith Platt - Professional Yorkshireman.

The band reunited in 2014, though H remains the only original member.