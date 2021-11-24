Tune into brilliant Black Friday deals on the Bose QuietComfort earbuds

Hate being disturbed while you're listening to your music? We know the feeling – which is why we're excited to announce a couple of brilliant Black Friday wireless headphone deals on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds on both sides of the Pond.

In the US, Walmart have reduced the price from $279 to $199 – a top saving of $80. In the UK, Amazon have decided to also get in on the fun and have cut the price of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds from £249.95 to £179 – a tasty saving of over £70.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: Were Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: Were $279 , now $199

If you're in the US, you can grab a pair of these fantastic earbuds on the cheap because Walmart have slashed the price. The retailer doesn't offer the earphones in the Stone Blue colour, but both the Black and the White variants have been reduced, so take your pick!

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: Were Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: Were £249.95 , now £179

UK customers can pick up a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for just £179, which means they'll save a massive £70.95 on the usual price of £249.95. Note that this deal applies to the Soapstone and Triple Black colours only. Should you want the Stone Blue variant, you'll pay £194.99 – that's still a saving of £54.96!

Listening to your favourite songs through a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds is a deeply satisfying experience. According to the manufacturer, these earphones contain “the world's most effective noise-cancelling” – and while we can't confirm that exactly, we can vouch for their effectiveness in blocking out barking dogs, screaming kids and the like.

That'll leave you to immerse yourself in your music – and with the earbuds packing volume-optimised Active EQ technology and support for high-fidelity audio, we reckon you'll like what you hear. If you need to hear some ambient noise (for example, if you're waiting for a train announcement), simply switch from Quiet Mode to Aware Mode and you won't miss a thing.

If you're the type of person that spends a lot of time on the move, you'll want a pair of earphones that can last the distance. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds excel in this area, offering not only a lovely snug fit (helped by the fact that Bose includes three sizes of StayHear Max tips in the box), but also a generous six hours of battery life off a single charge.

Add in the ability to make crystal-clear calls, and an IPX4 rating that'll protect them from wear and tear, and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a must-buy – especially at these Black Friday prices!

