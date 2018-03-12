Tool post official statement about new album

Tool have posted a statement on Facebook and their official website regarding the status of their upcoming album.

“After all the years of writing and arranging (and re-arranging) at the band’s loft, I can at this time officially report that the guys have moved into a major studio where the recording process for the next album is about to begin in earnest,” reads the statement.

“For the past few days the band members have been getting sonically adjusted to their new surroundings - dialing in the equipment settings and restaurant catering choices – in preparation for Danny to begin his tracking any time now – perhaps by the time that you read this!”

Last week, guitarist Adam Jones posted a cryptic Instagram video with the message “Day 1”, alluding to the first day of recording.

It has also been revealed that Joe Barresi (who mixed Tool’s last album 10,000 Days in 2006) is producing the new record. Barresi has previously produced Avenged Sevenfold’s The Stage and Every Time I Die’s Ex Lives.

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan’s A Perfect Circle project are releasing their new album Eat The Elephant on April 20.

