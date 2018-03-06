Tool begin work on long-awaited 5th album

Tool have confirmed that they are in the studio recording their long-waited fifth album.

Guitarist Adam Jones posted a video snippet on his Instagram feed with the caption: “Day 1.”

Jones reported in February that the band would enter the studio this month, with frontman Maynard James Keenan saying he had almost completed the lyrics and melodies.

He said: “Started getting music files from the boys with the word ‘final’ in the title a few months ago after 11 years of begging.

“That in theory means the tracks won’t change out from under me while I’m trying to write stories and melodies to them. In theory. Still waiting for the ‘final’ on one, but way ahead.

“Words and melodies 100% done on all but one. Someday we’ll track them. Long way from the finish line, but at least we’re closer.”

Tool’s last album was 2006’s 10,000 Days.

