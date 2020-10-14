These killer Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro deals prove Prime Day ain't dead yet

The final whistle of this year's Amazon Prime Day deals is close to being blown, but there's still time to pick up a bargain or two. Since the launch of the Apple AirPods Pro last year, the second generation AirPods have seen some pretty healthy discounts, but this little lot are some of the best yet.

Offering all-day comfort, enhanced syncing, plus great sound for those of us who live the fast life and can’t be dealing with unnecessary distractions like wires, the original AirPods are an essential purchase. We’d recommend picking up the model that comes with a handy wireless charging case. If that’s your bag, you can snap up a pair for just £159 at Amazon right now – that’s a tasty £40 discount.

If you'd prefer the latest model, the newer AirPods Pro are an even slicker proposition, with a more discrete design and loads of cool additional tech, including Active Noise Cancelling, fancy spatial audio that makes everything sound like it’s playing through a home theatre system, and Force Sensors for easier control of your tunes. For their size and weight they sound huge, too.

Right now, you can save £49 off a pair of AirPods Pros at Laptops Direct , dropping the price just below £200.

If you’ve decided you want a pair, our advice would be to snap up these deals fast, as they won’t stick around forever.

And if these are outside your price range, Cambridge Audio's Melomania 1's are a great budget alternative which are currently enjoying their own Prime Day discount.

Prime Day AirPods deals (UK)

AirPods Pro | Was £249, now £199

Another great Laptops Direct discount, especially seeing as AirPods Pros have been out for less than a year. If you're looking for fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to go for.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case | Was £199, now £159

Save £41 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a wireless charging pad for your phone, this deal is a no-brainer.View Deal

Prime Day AirPods deals (US)

AirPods Pro | Was $249, now $219

This deal for the top flight AirPods Pros is live on Amazon right now. If you're looking for fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to go for.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case | Was $199, now $159

Save $40 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a wireless charging pad for your phone, this deal is a no-brainer.View Deal

AirPods w/wired charging case | $159.99, now $114.99

The cheapest AirPods deal out there right now! If you can put up with having to plug your case in to charge it, these have all the same ace tech as the 2nd gen AirPods with wireless charging case.View Deal

