These are the best US Black Friday deals we've seen so far

Black Friday is in full swing, with websites bursting at the seams with deals galore. It can be a bit daunting trying to navigate through the noise – so we’ve hand-picked a selection of some of the best bargains we’ve seen today.

So whether you're looking for headphones, turntables, some new vinyl, Bose wireless and noise cancelling cans, games consoles and accessories or Amazon Echo devices, we have everything covered.

So grab a coffee, sit back and relax and check out some of today’s best buys.

Xbox One S: Was $ 249.99 now just $149

Not only does this incredible deal get you a brand new Xbox One S plus a wireless controller, but with three game downloads too - all for just $149! A great Black Friday treat for yourself or a new games console in time for Christmas.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Now $129 | Was $159

The latest version of the basic Apple AirPods are super-easy to use with your phone or tablet. They’re always on and always connected – take them out of your ears and they automatically pause whatever you’re listening to. Enjoy a powerful sound filling your ears, with up to five hours listening time and three hours talk time per charge.

View Deal

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: $199.95 , today just $119

If you're in need of a pair of great sounding, lightweight earphones for running or the gym post-Christmas, these bad boys should be top of your list.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15z Touch laptop: was $1,298 , now $418.

With free shipping plus a 30 days return policy, if you're in the market for a new laptop, it's hard to see how you can go wrong. Probably the biggest bargain of Black Friday.View Deal

Nirvana - Nevermind: $24.99 $15.00

Every home needs a copy of this classic. If yours doesn't, consider this a sign that it's your time to buy.View Deal

Xbox One X: Jedi: Fallen Order: Was $499 now $349

If you’re looking to get into 4K gaming and love Star Wars then there’s no better place to start than with this fantastic bundle. The pack also comes with one month of Xbox Live Gold, a one month trial of Xbox Game Pass and one month of EA Access.View Deal

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB: Was $399.95 now $299

It’s a great time to upgrade your base PS4 for a shiny new PlayStation Pro. Enhanced visuals, faster frame rates and the luxury of 4K visuals – if you have the required TV, of course – make this essential if you want to boost your gaming enjoyment.View Deal

Fluance RT81: $349.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Our sister site TechRadar was so impressed with this turntable they crowned it "easily the best starter turntable you can buy". They were also swayed by its "gorgeous design" and "convenient features", which they felt confident "take the headaches and stress out of setting up a turntable for the first time".View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP60-XBT-BK: $149.99 $119.99 at Walmart

Now just $119.99 at Walmart, this fully automatic Bluetooth belt-drive stereo turntable would be a great addition to your music listening setup. The die-cast aluminium platter is a firm foundation for your wax and it sounds great to boot.View Deal

