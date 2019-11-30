These are the best US Black Friday deals we've seen so far

Black Friday is in full swing, with websites bursting at the seams with deals galore. It can be a bit daunting trying to navigate through the noise – so we’ve hand-picked a selection of some of the best bargains we’ve seen today.
So whether you're looking for headphones, turntables, some new vinyl, Bose wireless and noise cancelling cans, games consoles and accessories or Amazon Echo devices, we have everything covered.
So grab a coffee, sit back and relax and check out some of today’s best buys.
Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio³:
$349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy
These have been Beats' flagship over-ear headphones since their release in 2017, and for good reason – solid, stylish design, good battery life and great sound, currently at a mega bargain.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $349, now $279 @Walmart Looking for some premium wireless noise cancelling Bluetooth Headphones? These comfy cans are ideal for drowning out the din on your commute or long train journey. You can control your tunes with Google Assistant, too. View Deal
Xbox One S: Was $
249.99 now just $149
Not only does this incredible deal get you a brand new Xbox One S plus a wireless controller, but with three game downloads too - all for just $149! A great Black Friday treat for yourself or a new games console in time for Christmas.View Deal
Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Now $129 | Was $159
The latest version of the basic Apple AirPods are super-easy to use with your phone or tablet. They’re always on and always connected – take them out of your ears and they automatically pause whatever you’re listening to. Enjoy a powerful sound filling your ears, with up to five hours listening time and three hours talk time per charge.
View Deal
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones:
$199.95, today just $119
If you're in need of a pair of great sounding, lightweight earphones for running or the gym post-Christmas, these bad boys should be top of your list.View Deal
HP Pavilion 15z Touch laptop: was
$1,298, now $418.
With free shipping plus a 30 days return policy, if you're in the market for a new laptop, it's hard to see how you can go wrong. Probably the biggest bargain of Black Friday.View Deal
Metallica x Nixon And Justice For All Corporal SS:
Was $250 | Now $200
Influenced by the 1988 album ...And Justice For All, a custom 'cracked' dial and crown, 'Metallica Sword' seconds hand and hidden cover art that can only be revealed with a black light, this gives the album the justice it deserves. View Deal
Nirvana - Nevermind:
$24.99 $15.00
Every home needs a copy of this classic. If yours doesn't, consider this a sign that it's your time to buy.View Deal
Xbox One X: Jedi: Fallen Order: Was
$499 now $349
If you’re looking to get into 4K gaming and love Star Wars then there’s no better place to start than with this fantastic bundle. The pack also comes with one month of Xbox Live Gold, a one month trial of Xbox Game Pass and one month of EA Access.View Deal
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB: Was
$399.95 now $299
It’s a great time to upgrade your base PS4 for a shiny new PlayStation Pro. Enhanced visuals, faster frame rates and the luxury of 4K visuals – if you have the required TV, of course – make this essential if you want to boost your gaming enjoyment.View Deal
Fluance RT81:
$349.99 $249.99 at Walmart
Our sister site TechRadar was so impressed with this turntable they crowned it "easily the best starter turntable you can buy". They were also swayed by its "gorgeous design" and "convenient features", which they felt confident "take the headaches and stress out of setting up a turntable for the first time".View Deal
Audio-Technica AT-LP60-XBT-BK:
$149.99 $119.99 at Walmart
Now just $119.99 at Walmart, this fully automatic Bluetooth belt-drive stereo turntable would be a great addition to your music listening setup. The die-cast aluminium platter is a firm foundation for your wax and it sounds great to boot.View Deal
