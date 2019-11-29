These are the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far

Black Friday is in full swing, with websites bursting at the seams with deals galore. It can be a bit daunting trying to navigate through the noise – so we’ve hand-picked a selection of some of the best bargains we’ve seen today.

So whether you're looking for headphones, turntables, some new vinyl, Bose wireless and noise cancelling cans, games consoles and accessories or Amazon Echo devices, we have everything covered.

So grab a coffee, sit back and relax and check out some of today’s best buys.

Amazon Echo with 4 months free Amazon Music Unlimited

There's never been a better time to grab and Amazon Echo device. Amazon are throwing in four months of their Music Unlimited service absolutely free right now.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 | Now £109.99 | Was £250.00

With a sound signature that's consciously going after the bass-lovers out there, this pair of cans suits some genres more than others – and happily, rock and metal are among them. This is an adept pair of headphones, though the controls may be confusing for some.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 599 | Now £89.99 | Was £179.99

The experts at our sister site TechRadar rate these headphones particularly highly, saying: "If audio quality is your top concern, check out these outstanding audiophile-grade Sennheiser HD 599 headphones. The headphones use Sennheiser's proprietary 38mm drivers, with an open-back design to prevent reverberation ruining your music."View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB: £249 £199 at Currys

This sleek turntable delivers a robust build, powerful direct drive with pitch control and USB interface – which makes it a good option for either mixing or home use.View Deal

ION Audio PRO500BT wireless turntable: was £349, now £230

It's analogue but it Bluetooths. It's for people who want to play their records AND rip those records to convert them to digital files. And, if you like, it can just be a plain old record player, plugged in to an amp and speakers and looking super cool.View Deal

Def Leppard Volume 2: £63.17 £39.99 at Amazon

Featuring Adrenalize, Retro Active, Slang and Euphoria. Also included in the limited edition CD set are Rarities Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, which feature rare tracks, b-sides and live recordings from the 90s compiled by Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott.View Deal

A Perfect Circle - Eat The Elephant Deluxe Boxset: £90.00 £50.00

This ever-so-swanky box set comes with a custom foil-printed Octoheart Box with Digipak CD, 180 gram double gatefold black vinyl with download card, a 96k hi-res digital download, a card deck and a... prism. Can't say fairer than that.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite with Pokemon Sword & Minecraft: Was £259.99 now £209.99

The new Nintendo Switch Lite is ideal for gaming on the go and was recently introduced by the Japanese giant. This cracking deal throws in the brand new Pokemon Sword and the classic Minecraft. View Deal

Xbox One X Gears 5 bundle (1TB): £408.99 now £299.99

Here’s a cracking deal on the Xbox One X, complete with one of the most visually stunning games of the generation, Gears 5 - the latest in the long-running franchise. They’ve also thrown in codes for Gears Of War 2, 3, and 4, a one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass and one-month of Xbox Live Gold.View Deal

