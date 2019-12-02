These amazing Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals are still rocking

Black Friday may well be over, but that doesn’t mean some of the bargains have gone.

Cyber Monday features some fabulous deals on headphones, including models by Bose, Sony, Beats and Apple AirPods, while there are savings to be had on a range of stylish Sonos speakers.

We've picked out a selection below – and don’t forget to check out other deals on vinyl, turntables, other headphones and must-have items for music fans.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones: Were £349.95 now £299

Save more than £50 on this pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones in black. Bose have integrated 11 levels of noise cancelling control and they’re optimised for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal

Sony WH-1000 X M3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: Were £330 now £229

You can save a whopping 31% on this set of comfy cans from Sony – that’s more than £100 on the RRP. They carry a battery life of 30 hours and can be charged quickly. High resolution audio on the go. What’s not to like? View Deal

Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones: Were £169.99 now £95

This is a fabulous deal on this set of Beats earphones. Very.co.uk have lopped an astonishing £74.99 off the list price of these Dr Dre favourites, and at under £100, that’s hard to beat.View Deal

AirPods with Charging Case: Were £159 now £129

A saving of £30 off this pair of 2019 Apple AirPods. These easily hook up with your Apple device and are perfect when out running or on the daily commute. The charging case is pocket size, making it ideal for listening to your favourite sounds on the go.View Deal

Sonos Play:1: Were £170 now £129.97

A 5-star What HiFi? award winner, the Sonos Play:1 came out in 2013, but still stands up today. It's the same great-sounding wireless speaker, but software tweaks have brought improved sound, as well as Trueplay technology and even more streaming services. If you're just starting with Sonos, this is a great place to begin. View Deal

Cyber Monday deals from around the web

Amazon.co.uk - new Cyber Monday deals every day

Adidas.co.uk - save up to 50%

AO.com - Cyber Monday deals on appliances are live now

Argos.co.uk - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas

Boots.com - save up to half price on selected items

Carphone Warhouse - early Cyber Monday phone deals

Converse - save 20% off Chuck 70s.

Currys.co.uk - Black Tag sale is now on

DNA Fit - up to 40% off DNA test kits

Dr Martens – Cyber Monday offers coming soon

EMP - for merch and rock'n'roll clothing. Save £20 on orders over £85

Etsy – original and collectible gift ideas

Firebox - crazy gift ideas and the world's smallest turntable

Google Store - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones

Halfords - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more

I Want One Of Those.com - daft gifts and cool tech

John Lewis - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Cyber Monday offers

Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off sex toys and more

Marshall - Cyber Monday sale coming soon

Mobiles.co.uk – cheapest mobile phone deals

Nike.co.uk - up to 30% off full price items

Nixon - home of the Metallica watch

PureScooters.co.uk - up to £500 off electric scooters

Simba Sleep save up to 40% on mattresses for Cyber Monday

Superdrug - top Cyber Monday deals at Superdrug

Very.co.uk - big savings on tech and more