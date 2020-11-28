There's still time to get a great deal on one of Audio Technica's most popular turntables – 30% off for Black Friday

While many stores are starting to think about winding down their Black Friday music deals, it's not the case over at Walmart, who currently have 30% off the ever-popular Audio Technica AT-LP60XHP turntable – meaning it's currently available at just $129, down from $180.60. Not only that, it comes with a nifty pair of headphones included in the price.

While some budget turntables suffer from low build quality, there's no such problem with the Audio-Technica AT-LP60. It's fully automatic and well-engineered, so not only will the tonearm return to its resting position without your needing to leave the safety of the sofa, but it's not going to gouge your vinyl as it plays.

If you're still looking for a turntable but you're not sure where to... er, turn, then head on over to our Cyber Monday turntables deals guide – because though Black Friday might be getting ready to hibernate for another year, Cyber Monday is just getting into the swing of things. We've also got the full low-down on Cyber Monday music deals if you just fancy a browse.

If you've ever watched a video on YouTube which details the amount of patient work you need to carry out to set a tonearm up properly, fear not. Get your AT-LP60 home, and you can get busy annoying the neighbours right away.

"The factory-set counterweight should also go a long way towards peace of mind," say Techradar, "as it cuts set-up time (and stress) right down to the minimum."

Well, that's a relief. As is the fact the the turntable is value-for-money without the build quality being compromised. "The AT-LP60 is very lightweight and portable, especially when compared to some other automatic turntables on the market," say Techradar. "Although impressed users seem determined that this shouldn't be mistaken for a lack of sturdiness and stability."