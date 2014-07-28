The Safety Fire + Protest The Hero on tonight's Hammer Radio Show

Wilding and Milas are back in the studio after a fortnight break and they've brought a doozy of a show with them.

Tonight we’re joined by both The Safety Fire and Protest The Hero for our occasional feature Hits To The Body. And we’ll be playing a ton of killer noise from the likes of Gallows, Bloody Hammers, Devil You Know, Black Sabbath, Emperor, Helmet and Behemoth.

And we’ll be talking about two of the greatest people ever – Batman and Superman. Footage of the Batman vs Superman movie has been leaked at Comic Con, which got us thinking – who would you like to see going toe-to-toe? We’re after Spider-Man vs The Fly.

Or One Direction vs a pack of lions…

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.