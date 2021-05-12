Best Prime Day speaker deals 2021: The latest news and the best wireless and Bluetooth speaker deals in one place

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is on the horizon, and with it will come a slew of epic Prime Day speaker deals, offering up cracking discounts on wireless and Bluetooth speakers of all shapes and sizes and from all the top brands.

We'll be keeping you up-to-date on all the latest Prime Day news, plus the best deals in the lead up to and during the event, right here. A quick scan below will show you the deals that floated our boat last year and should give you a flavour of what to expect this year.

UK

US

When is Prime Day?

The dates haven't been officially confirmed by Amazon as yet, but we're predicting the event will take place in either June or July this year. Typically Prime Day has fallen in July, although last year it was bumped to October because of Covid.

We'll keep you updated right here, and we'd recommend you bookmark Amazon's own Prime Day hub page.

Do I need an Amazon Prime subscription?

The short answer is yes. If you want to take full advantage of Amazon’s best Prime Day speaker deals you need to be a subscriber. You could always sign up for a free trial closer to the event, scoop up the best bargains, then cancel once you’ve had your fill.

As of right now, a monthly Amazon Prime subscription will cost you £7.99/$12.99 (which can be cancelled at any time) and a yearly option is £79/$119.

But it's worth keeping an eye on non-Amazon retailers too as not all the action will happen within Amazon's four walls. In fact, you might not needed that Prime membership at all.

Where to find the best Prime Day speaker deals

Deals will be everywhere in the lead up to and during Prime Day, so much so that we’d forgive you for assuming they'll just fall into your lap. But it's worth doing your own research to uncover the very best offers.

We’d recommend heading straight for Marshall, Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis in the UK, and Marshall, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy in the US. In our experience these have always been the best places to pick up a great speaker bargain.

If you really can’t be faffed with shopping around, give this page a bookmark and we’ll share all the best Prime Day speaker deals we can find right here.

How can I prepare for Prime Day?

Research, research, research! Doing a recce ahead of time is the key to bagging a bargain when the big day arrives. Narrow your choices down to a few so you know exactly what you’re looking for. Set a strict budget too. The deals can seem really enticing on the day, but don’t spend more than you’ve budgeted for.

Prime Day speaker deal predictions

Whichever speaker you’re after, it’s likely you’ll find a good deal on it somewhere around Prime Day.

Marshall always gets involved with these major shopping events, so you can be sure to see some discounts, whether you’re after the Uxbridge Voice, or the classic Stanmore II Bluetooth.

We’re also hoping to see money off the portable Sonos Move, Bose Soundlink Mini II, the earth-shattering Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 and the Amazon Echo Studio, which tops our loudest Bluetooth speakers guide.

What else should I look out for on Prime Day?

If you've been thinking about picking up an Amazon Echo device, Prime Day could be the time to get a big discount. We're looking out for big discounts applied to the fantastic Echo Studio, in addition to the compact Echo Dot. Last year we spotted deals on Echo devices that included free subscriptions to their Music Unlimited streaming service, too.

Prime Day speaker deals: Last year's deal highlights

Not sure what to expect? Here are some of our Prime Day speaker deal highlights from last year:

JBL Boombox: was $399, now £189

You want volume? You got it. The JBL Boombox is fully loaded to fill a room with wall-to-wall rock. In the absence of live music, this thing is built to get close to the sort of volume more used to hearing at a gig.

Marshall Stockwell II Black And Brass: Was £169.99, now £115

Marshall introduced this wee box of magic earlier in 2020 and it's quite something. Portable and water resistant, the Black And Brass not only delivers great audio, but it charges lightning fast: Plug it in for 20 minutes and you'll get six hours of portable playtime.

Amazon Echo Dot: Was £49.99, now just £29.99

With smart control over your devices, as well as multi-room and multi-Echo pairing, the Echo Dot is a versatile smart speaker that gives you flexibility. It's available in four different colours, and its size means that it is equally at home as your speaker for playback while practicing, entertaining you while you cook or as a bedside alarm. At this price, we reckon most people bought two and built a stereo pair!

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker: $249.99 , now $199.99

The Kilburn II is perfect for listening to your music out in the fresh air, as it carries an IPX2 water-resistant rating, so it can cope with a splash or two of water. A single charge will also give you more than 20 hours of play time.

Prime Day speaker deals: Last year's Marshall deals

UK deals

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker | Was £269.99, now £185

The Kilburn II is perfect for listening to your music outside, as it carries an IPX2 water-resistant rating, so it can cope with a splash or two of water. A single charge will also give you more than 20 hours of play time.



Marshall Acton II Voice | Was 269.99, now £229

This Alexa-enabled powerhouse pumps out 60 watts of crushing audio, which can be EQ'd to your hearts content. You don't even need to get off the sofa to change the track or crank the volume, just use your voice.

US deals

Marshall Acton Multi-Room: Was $299.99 , now $244.99

This Acton connects wirelessly to Chromecast, Spotify Connect, bluetooth and Airplay giving you a world of music at your fingertips. It can also hook up with your other Marshalls to fill your whole house with rock and metal.

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker: $249.99 , now $199.99

The Kilburn II is perfect for listening to your music out in the fresh air, as it carries an IPX2 water-resistant rating, so it can cope with a splash or two of water. A single charge will also give you more than 20 hours of play time.

Marshall Stockwell II | Was $249, now $177.33

Looking just like one of Marshall’s iconic amps, the lightweight Stockwell II is a great way for taking music with you wherever you go – especially as it has 25 hours of playing time and offers quality sound.

Prime Day speaker deals: Last year's Ultimate Ears deals

UK deals

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite: Was £74, now £49.99

This limited edition Panther model provides beautiful 360° surround sound and can pair with up to eight other Bluetooth devices - including the 3nd gen Amazon Echo Dot which will give you access to Alexa's voice control.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom: Was £90.02, now £74.99

A step up from the Boom 2 Lite, the Megaboom also boasts 360° sound, but has dual-performance drivers that'll boost your listening experience. The Megaboom also has 20-hours battery life.

US deals

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom | Was $99.99, now $69.95

You don't need to spend a packet to get your hands on face melting audio and gut-bothering bass. For less than 70 bucks you could have all this, plus a portable waterproof speaker that can go anywhere, including the bath.

Prime Day speaker deals: Last year's Apple deals

UK deals

Echo Studio: £189.99, now £139.99

This UK offer was an absolute smasher for the best sounding Echo smart speaker there is. 5 speakers and Dolby Atmos combine to push out an astonishing noise (a good noise, obvs).

US deals

Echo Studio + Two Philips Hue bulb: $229.96, now $149.99

This US only deal was similar to the above UK offer - except you got two Philips Hue bulbs thrown into the mix. Expect big sound that will fill even the largest room in your house.

Prime Day speaker deals: Last year's JBL speaker deals

UK deals

JBL Boombox: was $399, now £189.99

You want volume? You got it. The JBL Boombox is fully loaded to fill a room with wall-to-wall rock. In the absence of live music, this thing is built to get close to the sort of volume more used to hearing at a gig.

US deals

JBL Boombox: was $400.35, now $279.95

At about 5kg this speaker is light, but delivers plenty of power. The Boombox itself contains two subwoofers and delivers an output of 30 Watts, both key to delivering its deep bass range and “monstrous” sound, as JBL puts it, at a very loud volume.

JBL Charge 3 | Was $149, now $119.93

You can connect up to 3 smartphones to this powerful Bluetooth speaker, making for the ultimate playlist party. It doubles up as a power bank, too, so your phones will never be out of juice.

Prime Day speaker deals: Last year's Amazon Echo deals

UK deals

Amazon Echo Dot: Was £49.99, now just £29.99

With smart control over your devices, as well as multi-room and multi-Echo pairing, the Echo Dot is a versatile smart speaker that gives you flexibility. It's available in four different colours, and its size means that it is equally at home as your speaker for playback while practicing, entertaining you while you cook or as a bedside alarm.

US deals