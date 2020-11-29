The best Cyber Monday speaker bargains so far: Sonos, Bose, Ultimate Ears and more

Cyber Monday is starting to hot up and the skies are already raining deals. These Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals are all available now and offer tasty savings on some of the world's most popular brands and their best products.

Like this JBL Boombox, currently going for £199 at Currys (that's an £100 saving – which is almost as amazing as the fact this humble speaker reaches volumes that match your local cinema) or the JBL Charge 4, which is only $119.95 on Amazon right now (that's $60.00, or 33% off).

If it's music deals you're looking for but you don't know where to start – or you just fancy a bit more of a browsing-based shopping experience (we get it, we miss going out to shops, too), we've got a guide to Cyber Monday music deals galore, from the best budget wireless headphones, to the best budget turntables and incredible Cyber Monday vinyl deals.

Here's our picks of the best Cyber Monday bluetooth speaker deals already available. For the full lowdown, head over to our Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals page.

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals: US deals

US deals

Sonos Move: Was $399, now $299, save $100

With the Sonos Move, the company finally added a much-needed degree of portability. On top of the usual high quality audio and smart integration, the Move also packs in a long-life battery and Bluetooth connectivity, so the music doesn’t need to stop when you move outside.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3: $199.99 , now $99.99, save $100

Your music will sound both epic and loud with the Megaboom 3 in tow. Crank up the volume for just $99.99 right now at Best Buy. You can choose Night Black, Sunset Red or Lagoon Blue finishes (we’d go for Night Black, obvs).View Deal

JBL Charge 4: was $179.95, now $119.95, save $60

If you’re simply looking for the best waterproof Bluetooth speaker to rule them all, you need the JBL Charge 4. It combines great sound with full waterproofing to a depth of up to 1.5 metres.View Deal

Marshall Tufton: Was $399.99, now $299.99, save $100

Another cracking portable speaker from the Marshall team. This is a bit bigger than some portable music boxes, but that means more sound - and with 100 bucks off the price, we definitely not complaining.View Deal

Sony SRS-XB43: was $249.99 now $148, save $101.99

This waterproof Bluetooth speaker comes with extra bass and a live sound mode so you can feel like you're really there – a benefit to all of us feeling bereft of live music right now. 24 hour battery means you can keep it going all day long.

View Deal

Sonos Indoor-Outdoor bundle: $598, now $498, save $100

Sonos speakers work better when they’re part of a wider system, and with the Sonos Indoor-Outdoor bundle you get the best of both worlds. The Sonos One, featuring crystal clear audio and smart integration, takes care of things indoors while the weatherproof Sonos Move ensures the party continues when you move outside. You need never be without your music again.View Deal

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals: UK deals

UK deals

Marshall Kilburn II: £269.99, now £179, save £90.99

The Kilburn II is perfect for listening to your music outside, as it carries an IPX2 water-resistant rating, so it can cope with a splash or two of water. Amazon have slashed the price on this cracking speaker by more than £90 which is music to our ears.View Deal

Marshall Uxbridge Voice: Was £170, now £129.99, save £40

The Uxbridge Voice delivers a powerful sound, despite being the one of the smallest speakers in Marshall’s range. It also has the added bonus of being controllable using the your voice thanks to Amazon Alexa.View Deal

JBL Boombox: Was £299, now £199, save £100

Currys have lopped 100 notes from the massive-sounding JBL Boombox. At just 5kg, this speaker is light enough to carry around, yet with a rated loudness of over 100dB – about the same as your local cinema!View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megaboom: was £126.55, now £74.99, save £51

A step up from the Boom 2 Lite, the Megaboom also boasts 360° sound, but has dual-performance drivers that'll boost your listening experience. The Megaboom also has 20-hours battery life.View Deal

Sonos Playbase: Was £699 , now £499

So, you've shelled out for a new 4K, but you’ve discovered that the sound needs a boost for movie night or for a late night Call Of Duty session. Enter the Sonos Playbase. What does it do? Well, it'll fill your room with superb sound and it also connects with Amazon Echo and Alexa so you can even shuffle through your favourite music without getting up from the sofa. And with £200 off right now, this is a great chance to dive in.View Deal

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals to check out right now (US)

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals to check out right now (UK)