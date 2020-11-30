The best Cyber Monday deals on smartphones and plans - Samsung, Apple, Google and more

Cyber Monday is in full swing and one area which has proven particularly strong this year is smartphones. Some devices rarely get discounted, so sales events like this can be a great time to pick up a phone for cheap – with a guarantee it'll stay cheap for the duration of your contract.

One of the best deals we've seen so far is the Apple iPhone 12 going for a remarkable £29pm at O2 (trust us, that's cheap) or a Three SIM only deal that gets you unlimited data for only £16pm.

If you're looking for more Cyber Monday music deals we've been picking out the biggest and best deals online, including our picks of the best budget turntables and best budget wireless headphones.

Looking for more Cyber Monday music deals on the best phones for music or the loudest Bluetooth speakers on the market, or further deals on Cyber Monday music gear? Then head over to any of our dedicated guides. Below, our pick of the best smartphones available this Cyber Monday.

Samsung Galaxy S20: O2 | 45GB data | £119.99 upfront | £30 pm

Louder recently picked this model as one of its top phones for music lovers, and it's easy to see why – it boasts great quality audio, masses of storage for all your favourite tunes, microSD expansion and, of course, superb display, camera and battery performance. This deal is cheaper than the SIM-free price of the handset, and is the cheapest S20 deal going right now.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: O2 | free upfront | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £50pm

Good deals on the S20 Ultra are few and far between, so this bargain is well worth considering. It comes with unlimited data – perfect for all that music streaming – and nothing to pay upfront. £50 a month for completely unlimited data (not to mention calls and texts) is about as good as you're likely to get.View Deal

Top pick iPhone 12: O2 | £289.99 upfront| 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

So this deal requires a pretty hefty upfront spend – but if you're on team Apple then you're probably already expecting a steep price tag – but it's worth it if you can stretch to it as it's the cheapest iPhone 12 offer out there. 100gb data for under £30 a month ain't bad either.View Deal

Oppo A72: EE | £30 upfront | 10GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £32pm + free Nintendo Switch A free Nintendo Switch, you say? As if that wasn't enough to entice you, this offer delivers a lot in terms of value. The Oppo A72 might be a bit of an underdog in a crowded market but it still offers strong specs like good battery and a decent camera.View Deal

iPhone SE 64GB: iD Mobile | £9.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23.99/month

The 2020 iPhone SE is the best of both worlds: an affordable option for users who want to keep spend down but not cut back on features. This deal is one of the best on the market right now, especially with 20gb of data thrown in.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A21: was £179, now £139, save £40

If you're looking for a phone without a contract, the Galaxy A21 is a good bet – it's a very good option for those on a budget and it currently going for 22% off over at Amazon.

View Deal

SIM only: Three | 12 months | unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 pm

If you're looking for a SIM only deal this Cyber Monday, this is the one you want. It's not only the cheapest unlimited data plan (seriously? unlimited data for £16?!), it's also cheaper than plenty of SIM only deals with smaller data caps. It's a no brainer, this one. View Deal

The best Cyber Monday music deals live now (UK)

The best Cyber Monday music deals live now (US)