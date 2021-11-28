The best Black Friday budget turntable deals still online

Black Friday might be winding down for another year, but retailers in the US and UK will continue to punt out Cyber Weekend deals over the next few days.

In the world of budget hi-fi, it's wireless headphones, bluetooth speakers and (of course) Apple airpods that lead the way, but budget turntables aren't far behind. So if you're setting up your first system, or setting up as first system for someone else, these are best current deals that are still active. Enjoy the wax.

US deals

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT/cleaning kit: Save $72 Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT/cleaning kit: Save $72

This pairing was originally $281.99, but Walmart have cleaved $72 off the price, dropping it to just $209.99. They're also throwing in a Knox Gear Vinyl Record Cleaner to ensure your vinyl remains in pristine shape. Oh yeah, did we mention it's Bluetooth? Take a closer look at our Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT review.

Fluance RT80 Turntable: Was Fluance RT80 Turntable: Was $299.99 , now $199.99

Fluance are known for packing a great deal into their budget turntables, and the RT80 HiFi is no exception. The deck comes complete with a high performance, diamond-tipped Audio-Technica cartridge, and at $100 off it looks like bargain.

ION Audio Max LP turntable: Was ION Audio Max LP turntable: Was $89.99 , now $69.99

We expect this Amazon Black Friday deal to go down a storm with music fans on a limited budget. The ION Audio Max LP ticks a lot of boxes and is now available for just $69.99 in the US. That's about the cost of two vinyl records. Crazy.

UK deals

Denon DP-29F Belt Drive: Was Denon DP-29F Belt Drive: Was £149 , now £99.99

This Denon belt-drive deck is fully automatic, meaning that it doesn't spend forever going round in circles making that locked-groove sound once it's finished playing. Although you will have to flip it over yourself. The turntable's body is a single piece of aluminium, matching style with strength. Right now it's £50 off at Currys.

Sony PSHX500: Was Sony PSHX500: Was £299 , now £269

Amazon have £30 off the price of the Sony PSHX500. This belt-driven system can convert your vinyl to high-res audio, which is handy for those collectors who like to play their vinyl once then switch to digital. And we've no problem with that. Stamp collectors don't post their stamps, do they?

1 By One turntable with speakers: Was £219 1 By One turntable with speakers: Was £219 , £186.99

Buying a deck for someone but don't want to spend a fortune? This looks like a good starter set: two 35 Watt speakers, a phono pre-amp, and can convert your vinyl to digital. Save 15% at Amazon.

Victrola VSC-550BT: Was Victrola VSC-550BT: Was £120.86 , now £88

The Victrola VSC-550BT sits proudly at number two in our list of the best portable record players. It’s a great value product for budding vinyl enthusiasts, can also be connected to external speakers for extra oomph, and carries the famous Victrola brand name, which has been round for more than a century. Buy from Amazon.

Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth Turntable: £200 Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth Turntable: £200 , £194

Another deck from Sony, and one of the best Bluetooth turntables. Yeah, that saving is so small as to be near meaningless, but it's a good machine, full-stop. Pairing with your Bluetooth sound bar or headphones is easy, while the built-in phono preamp means connecting to wired speakers will get you up-and-running with decent sound in no time at all.