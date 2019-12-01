The Apple Homepod just dropped by £50 at John Lewis with this killer Cyber Weekend deal – now just £229

The world is awash with smart speakers, but not all are created equal. Most focus on their ability to tell you the weather (look out the window) or remind you you're late for an appointment (get a watch). And the less said about the audio quality, the better.
If you're a music fan, Apple's Homepod is the one, putting audio quality first on the priority list. For Cyber Weekend this music-friendly speaker is selling for £50 less at John Lewis – down to just £229.
The Homepod is powered by Apple's A8 chip. This clever little processor ensures you get premium sound wherever you place the speaker and wherever you are in the room. Bass is deep and rich while mids and trebles are brilliantly detailed, giving all your favourite bands the first-class treatment.
In addition to great sound, you can control your music with your voice using Siri, talk to your smart home gadgets and, if you really want to, ask for a weather report (or maybe just ask it to play some Weather Report).
You can even link more than one Homepod to create the ultimate multi-room set-up.
This speaker is available in White or Space Grey and John Lewis will even throw in free standard delivery. Get your skates on though as, once people catch wind, this deal won't stick around for long.
Apple Homepod: was £279 | now £229 | save £50
The Homepod could be the ultimate smart speaker for music fans. It looks mean, it's packed with loads of great smart tech, but best of all it sounds AMAZING.View Deal
