Suzi Quatro continues to rock with new single The Devil In Me

Suzi Quatro has released a video for The Devil In Me, the title track of her upcoming album, which will be released by Steamhammer/SPV on March 26.

Quatro, who claims that the new album is, "the best album in my career to date!”, recorded the album in collaboration with her son, guitarist Richard Tuckey, who also worked on 2019's No Control.

"Starting spring 2020, almost one hundred of my shows were cancelled, and Richard would also have been on tour with his band – had not all concerts been cancelled or postponed," says Quatro. "So I said to him: ‘We should make the most of our free time, write new material and allow ourselves to be inspired by the things that are currently going on in the world.’

"I already knew that Richard and I make a brilliant team, after all No Control had been a major success and a very special recording for us. Although I would never have thought that we’d be able to surpass it. But everybody who’s heard The Devil In Me and all the people who had worked on the previous album have told us: ‘This album is even stronger!’

"Every album has its own creative history and I know that it’s impossible to plan success. But Richard and I were certain of one thing: We knew we’d be a good team again."

The Devil In Me will be released as a DigiPak CD (including poster), and as a double gatefold 140 gram black vinyl LP. Full tracklist below.

The Devil In Me tracklist

1. The Devil In Me

2. Hey Queenie

3. Betty Who?

4. You Can t Dream It

5. My Heart And Soul

6. Get Outta Jail

7. Do Ya Dance

8. Isolation Blues

9. I Sold My Soul Today

10. Love s Gone Bad

11. In The Dark

12. Motor City Riders