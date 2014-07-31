Steel Panther wish Classic Rock a happy 200th

The "two main guys" from Steel Panther (Stix Zadinia and Satchel) recently took time out of their hectic performing schedule to record a short film congratulating Classic Rock on publishing its landmark 200th issue.

“200 issues! Can you believe it?”, asks Satchel. “I can remember when it first came out! Can you remember who was on the cover?”

“Janis Joplin!”, responds Stix (it was actually Guns N’ Roses). The band also discuss deputy editor Dave Everley’s plans to put Steel Panther on the cover of issue 2001 (there are no such plans).