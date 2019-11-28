Sonos Black Friday deals: the best bargains on Sonos speakers right now

Aaah, Sonos. Lovely, lovely Sonos. Makers of lush-looking and big-sounding multi-room systems, smart speakers, soundbars and home cinema whatnots (technical term) that are just that little bit too pricey-

What's that you say? Black Friday is here and there are Sonos deals to be had?!

Here at Louder, our team of experts, working alongside our colleagues on TechRadar and What HiFi, have hunted high and low to find all the sweet Sonos bargains the internet has to offer.

And, with an increasingly large family of products and plenty of online competition, this year there are some genuine Sonos deals to be found.

Sonos Play:1: was £170 , now £129 at Currys

A 5-star What HiFi? award winner, the Sonos Play:1 came out in 2013, but still stands up today. It's the same great-sounding wireless speaker, but software tweaks have brought improved sound, as well as Trueplay technology and even more streaming services. If you're just starting with Sonos, this is a great place to begin. View Deal

Sonos One (Gen 2): was £199 , now £159 at Amazon

"One of the best smart speakers on the market," say our buddies on What HiFi? and it's in our breakdown of the best smart speakers around right now. Alexa is built in, so not only is set up painless, but you get all the functionality of an Amazon device and it delivers an incredible sound that allows you to listen to music the way it should be heard, with great bass and clarity. It'll connect to the most popular streaming services available, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer, and Tidal - in fact, 66 streaming services in total. View Deal

Sonos One SL: was £179 , now £149 at John Lewis

The perfect speaker for stereo pairing and home cinema surrounds. The compact design allows you to place your new speaker just about anywhere: it's as happy on a kitchen worktop as it is on a bookshelf or garage. You can pair it with a Sonos One or another One SL in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound or use a pair of One SL's as a pair for rear home cinema surrounds with the Play bar, Play base or Sonos Beam. Unlike the Sonos One, the SL doesn't have mics and therefore does not have built-in voice control (but does ensure absolute privacy). Now 17% off at Amazon and John Lewis (Lewis's comes with a 2 year guarantee).View Deal

Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar: was £389 , now £329

Our sister site TechRadar tested this for us and say that "The Sonos Beam is an impressive soundbar, and easily one of the smartest on the market, supporting everything from Alexa to Apple's AirPlay 2. It's smart in the new sense of the word (see: smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home) but, thanks to its inclusion of Sonos' multi-room audio tech, it's even easier to use and more well-connected than the competition, too." Even smarter: buying it now, means you save £60.

View Deal

