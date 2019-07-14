Snap up 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited with these Amazon Echo devices on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has only just begun, but some great deals for music fans are already making themselves known.
If you've been thinking about investing in an Amazon Echo device and supercharging your life with the power of Alexa, now could be a good time to take the plunge. From today until the end of Prime Day (midnight on 16 July), Amazon is offering 6 months of their Music Unlimited service for free when you purchase a discounted Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Show or Echo Dot devices - that means access to a whole universe of rock and metal gold, and something to play them on.
In addition to delivering the latest weather, news updates and events from your calendar, it's easy to connect your Echo device to your favorite music service - including Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer - and use voice commands to control your music, cue playlists and ask for recommendations. If you have more then one Echo device they can be connected as stereo pairs, too.
If your main focus is audio quality, then the Echo Plus is the one to buy. Or maybe you want a screen? If so, then the Echo Show is the one for you.
Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) + 6mo Amazon Music Unlimited
Was $197.93. Now just $109.99. Enjoy powerful, 360-degree sound thanks to a downward-firing 3-inch subwoofer and an upward-firing 0.8-inch tweeter. Add 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE and this is a top deal.View Deal
Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) + 6mo Amazon Music Unlimited
Was $147.93. Pick up this great deal today for only $49.99. Change tracks, ask for recommendations, request a playlist to suit your mood and even adjust the EQ of your speaker, all using your voice!
View Deal
Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) + Amazon Music Unlimited
Was $277.93. Now only $159.99. Get all the awesome features of the Echo, this time with a massive 10" HD screen! Watch news bulletins, stream films and TV shows and, of course, with 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited for free you'll can listen to plenty of music too.View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + 6mo Amazon Music Unlimited
Was $177.93. Now just $22. The tiny Echo Dot has all the functionality of its larger siblings, but is perfect for smaller rooms. At 88% off the original price, you might as well pick up one for each room.View Deal