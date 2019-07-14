Snap up 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited with these Amazon Echo devices on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has only just begun, but some great deals for music fans are already making themselves known.

If you've been thinking about investing in an Amazon Echo device and supercharging your life with the power of Alexa, now could be a good time to take the plunge. From today until the end of Prime Day (midnight on 16 July), Amazon is offering 6 months of their Music Unlimited service for free when you purchase a discounted Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Show or Echo Dot devices - that means access to a whole universe of rock and metal gold, and something to play them on.

In addition to delivering the latest weather, news updates and events from your calendar, it's easy to connect your Echo device to your favorite music service - including Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer - and use voice commands to control your music, cue playlists and ask for recommendations. If you have more then one Echo device they can be connected as stereo pairs, too.

If your main focus is audio quality, then the Echo Plus is the one to buy. Or maybe you want a screen? If so, then the Echo Show is the one for you.

(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) + 6mo Amazon Music Unlimited

Was $147.93. Pick up this great deal today for only $49.99. Change tracks, ask for recommendations, request a playlist to suit your mood and even adjust the EQ of your speaker, all using your voice!

View Deal

(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) + Amazon Music Unlimited

Was $277.93. Now only $159.99. Get all the awesome features of the Echo, this time with a massive 10" HD screen! Watch news bulletins, stream films and TV shows and, of course, with 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited for free you'll can listen to plenty of music too.View Deal