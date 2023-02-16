Sleep Token announce new album Take Me Back To Eden, release new song Vore

Enigmatic masked metallers Sleep Token have announced their third album, Take Me Back to Eden, the follow-up to 2021's This Place Will Become Your Tomb.

The album was confirmed in a typically brief social media post from the band that also introduced new track Vore. The release follows that of Chokehold in January, which was followed within 24 hours by The Summoning, while Granite and Aqua Regia emerged later that month.

The five tracks released so far comprise the first five tracks of Take Me Back to Eden, released in the order they appear on the album. Full tracklist below.

Take Me Back to Eden is available in a variety of formats including double pale white/gold vinyl, double silver vinyl, double black vinyl and CD. A new range of merch has also been unveiled, with bundle editions available for ore-order (opens in new tab).

Sleep Token play the Takedown Festival in Portsmouth on April 8 before heading down under for an Australian tour later in the month. They return to the stage in Europe in June for a series of festival dates, and are booked to appear at Manchester's Radar Festival in July. Full dates below.

Sleep Token: Take Me Back To Eden Tracklist

01. Chokehold

02. The Summoning

03. Granite

04. Aqua Regia

05. Vore

06. Ascensionism

07. Are You Really Okay?

08. The Apparition

09. Dywtylm

10. Rain

11. Take Me Back To Eden

12. Euclid

(Image credit: Spinefarm)

Apr 08: Portsmouth Takedown Festival, UK

Apr 28: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Apr 29: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Apr 30: Melbourne Russell, Australia

Apr 30: Melbourne Northcote Theatre, Australia

May 02: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

May 04: Perth Magnet House, Australia

Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 09: Hradec Králové Rock For People, Czech Republic

Jun 10: Gdansk Mystic Festival, Poland

Jun 23: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jun 24: Gräfenhainichen Full Force Festival, Germany

Jun 30: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 28-30: Manchester Radar Festival, UK (day splits not yet announced)

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).