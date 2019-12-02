Slash Epiphone Firebird slashed in price this Cyber Monday

Slash has been responsible for many rock-lovers interest in picking up a guitar and giving it a whirl – who doesn't want to shred a Les Paul or double neck guitar like the Guns N' Roses lead guitarist?

The legendary riff-master is best known for his long-time affinity and partnership with Gibson – and his particular fondness for the Les Pauls – so it's only natural that he became the first global brand ambassador for the iconic guitar manufacturer back in 2017.

Slash then collaborated with Gibson's more budget-friendly subsidiary company, Epiphone, to produce a limited-run of guitars modelled on his signature Gibson Firebird – and this Cyber Monday, you could purchase one for yourself at a very affordable price!

With and original price tag of $1499, the Epiphone Limited Edition Slash Firebird Electric Guitar has had its cost reduced by a whopping $700 over at Sam Ash, which has now been discounted even further, making it a very appealing $599 – an absolute steal for such a well-built, attractive axe.

We can't promise it'll impart even a shred of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member's talent, but you will sure as hell look good wielding it.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

Key Features

Only 900 Available Worldwide

Traditional Firebird style pickguard is layered white and black and has Slash’s “Skull & Top Hat” log in red

AAA Flame Maple Top and classic Mahogany Body

Custom Seymour Duncan "Slash" Open-Coil Humbuckers

Individual Volume and Tone pots with traditional Black Top Hat knobs with metal inserts and pointers along with a Switchcraft 3-way Toggle switch

Tone controls feature Sprague "Orange Drop" capacitors, the same capacitors Slash uses on his custom designed Les Pauls

Cyber Monday deals from around the web

Amazon.co.uk - new Cyber Monday deals every day

Adidas.co.uk - save up to 50%

AO.com - Cyber Monday deals on appliances are live now

Argos.co.uk - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas

Boots.com - save up to half price on selected items

Carphone Warhouse - Cyber Monday phone deals

Converse - save 20% off Chuck 70s.

Currys.co.uk - Black Tag sale is now on

DNA Fit - up to 40% off DNA test kits

Dr Martens – Cyber Monday offers now online

EMP - for merch and rock'n'roll clothing. Save £20 on orders over £85

Etsy – original and collectible gift ideas

Firebox - crazy gift ideas and the world's smallest turntable

Google Store - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones

Halfords - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more

I Want One Of Those.com - daft gifts and cool tech

John Lewis - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Cyber Monday offers

Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off sex toys and more

Marshall - Cyber Monday now online

Mobiles.co.uk – cheapest mobile phone deals

Nike.co.uk - up to 30% off full price items

Nixon - home of the Metallica watch

PureScooters.co.uk - up to £500 off electric scooters

Simba Sleep save up to 40% on mattresses for Cyber Monday

Superdrug - top Cyber Monday deals at Superdrug

Townsend Music - up to 75% off vinyl and CDs

Very.co.uk - big savings on tech and more