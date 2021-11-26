Shake your money maker and save 25% on the Peter Green/Fleetwood Mac super deluxe boxset this Black Friday

If you're a massive Fleetwood Mac fan, but unfortunately missed last year's star-studded Peter Green tribute concert held at London's Palladium, then look no further, as Amazon is selling a super deluxe boxset containing recordings from the night, along with other exclusive extras.

Better yet, if you were one of the lucky ones who were there in the crowd, this boxset would make a great souvenir, and it's now available on Amazon for £67.04, 25% less than its original price of £89.80 this Black Friday.

Amazon have taken $22.76 off from Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac Set 1 super deluxe edition boxset. It contains 4 gatefold vinyl LPs, two CDs, HD Blue-Ray disc, a 44 page book of notes by Anthony Bozza and Mick Fleetwood and testimonies from each artist who performed at the Peter Green tribute concert in 2020. It contains performances from Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie and more.

Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac Set 1 contains 4LP audiophile gatefold vinyl of recordings from Peter Green's tribute night held on February 25, 2020, at the London Palladium. The event saw a star-studded list of rock'n'roll's finest take to the stage to celebrate the work of Fleetwood Mac's original leader Peter Green, as well as the group's earlier material. Organised by drummer Mick Fleetwood, the event showcased performances of tracks such as Rattlesnake Shake, Love That Burns, Man Of The World, Oh Well (Part 1), Oh Well (Part 2), The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown, Black Magic Woman, Albatross and many more.

Fleetwood's all-star cast included Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, Crowded House's Neil Finn, Oasis' Noel Gallagher, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Blues Breakers' John Mayall , Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie and Jeremy Spencer, The Who's Pete Townshend, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and The Rolling Stones' Bill Wyman.

Legendary producer Glyn Johns of Small Faces and The Beatles also joined as the executive sound producer. The concert's house band additionally featured Mick Fleetwood himself along with Andy Fairweather Low, Dave Bronze, Rick Vito, Zak Starkey, Jonny Lang and Ricky Peterson.

Along with the 4 LPs, the boxset contains a HD Blu-Ray in 2.0 stereo, 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos, a 44 page book of new liner notes by Anthony Bozza and Mick Fleetwood, and testimonies from each artist who performed and live/behind the scenes photos from the concert and rehearsals.

Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac Set 1 tracklist:

Act I

1. Rolling Man

2. Homework

3. Doctor Brown

4. All Your Love

5. Rattlesnake Shake

6. Stop Messin' Round

7. Looking For Somebody

8. Sandy Mary

9. Love That Burns

10. The World Keep Turning

11. Like Crying

12. No Place To Go

13. Station Man



Act 2



14. Man Of The World

15. Oh Well (Part 1)

16. Oh Well (Part 2)

17. Need Your Love So Bad

18. Black Magic Woman

19. The Sky Is Crying

20. I Can't Hold Out

21. The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)

22. Albatross

23. Shake Your Money Maker





