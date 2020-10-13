Set the time to Self-Destruct with Metallica this Prime Day

Metallica first hooked up with Nixon back in 2010 for a range of branded watches.

Since then, the collaboration between the thrash giants and the watch manufacturer has blossomed, resulting in a range of hard-hitting timepieces which look, let’s be honest, amazing.

It’s been a hugely popular partnership – and right now to celebrate all things Prime Day in the UK, you can secure the HardWired Time Teller watch for just £88 – that’s down from the usual price of £110.

And if you're based in the US, don't worry as Nixon have slashed the price of the same watch from $125 down to $100. And that's not all, there's also the same saving to be made on three other Metallica watches: The All Black Time Teller, the Pushead Time Teller, and the Kill 'Em All Time Teller.

Announcing the latest range of watches back in 2018, Nixon called Metallica the “perfect partner” for them, adding: "They are independent and unique, with a focus on creativity and quality.

“We’ve been looking forward to working with them again since our first experience back in 2010 when we teamed up for a series of limited edition rocker watches using old guitar straps and leather jackets from various Metallica members to create watch bands.”

Keep your eyes on Louder for more deals across the Prime Day event – including budget wireless headphones, turntables, vinyl, smart speakers, Converse footwear and more – and keep it here for all the latest rock, metal and prog news, reviews, features and more.

Metallica x Nixon Hardwired Time Teller: $125 , now $100

US Metallica fans don't have to miss out on a deal on this superb watch, as Nixon have lopped a neat $25 from the RRP, making this one to pick up right nowView Deal

Metallica x Nixon Pushead Time Teller: $125 , now $100

This features the artwork of Brian Schroeder (a.k.a. Pushead), who has worked with Metallica on numerous occasions, including on the music video for One and the album cover for St. Anger, along with many web graphics and T-shirt designs.

View Deal

Metallica x Nixon All Black Time Teller: $125 , now $100

Want to wear your love of Metallica on your sleeve, but you want to keep it subtle? The All Black Time Teller is for you. It features custom 'nail' hour and minutes hands, a 'Metallica barb' seconds hand and custom 'Torq screw indices.View Deal

More Prime Day deals across the web