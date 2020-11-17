Save up to 32% on Anker’s Bluetooth speaker range ahead of Black Friday… but be quick!

The Black Friday music deals have started to come in ahead of the big day on November 27 – and right now, Amazon have slashed the price on a selection of Anker speakers by up to 32%.

These robust and pocket-sized speakers are always excellent value for money, with our pick of the day being the Anker SoundCore 2 portable Bluetooth speaker. It usually retails for £40.99, but if you’re quick, you’ll be able to snap one up for just £27.99... but only if your quick.

This little box of tricks will give you 24 hours of play time, it’s water resistant and at this price, it’s a steal.

Anker SoundCore 2: Was £40.99, now £27.99, save £13

Amazon are getting into the Black Friday spirit with a tasty saving of 32% on this cracking wee speaker. Waterproof and boasting a battery life of 24 hours, this is a handy Bluetooth speaker to have around the house - and for outdoor use.View Deal

Amazon have also knocked a chunk of change from Anker’s SoundCore Mini, the SoundCore Boost, the SoundCore Flare Mini and the SoundCore Mini 3.

When it comes to great deals, we’ve got you covered here at Louder with Black Friday vinyl deals, eye-popping Black Friday wireless headphones deals, Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals and Black Friday record player deals.